Supertramp tribute band rocks out in Kitchener for a good cause
Those in attendance of Dreamer’s classic rock show in Kitchener had the chance to give a little bit.
The Supertramp tribute band performed at a show Tuesday night in support of Diabetes Canada, with money going towards research to help those with the disease live long and healthier lives.
The organization says over 11 million Canadians are diabetic.
The performance was originally supposed to be a drive-in show at Bingemans, and was nearly cancelled due to the rain.
“These guys are such a good show and they have so much equipment, if any of that rain started to go sideways it would completely ruin it,” said Mat Mguinty of Connect Marketing. “So I made the call to bring it inside and, thanks to Bingemans, they were able to accommodate everyone.
“We had all the right signs up and we didn’t have to cancel, so we were able to get the money out.”
Tickets to the event were $40, with all proceeds going to Diabetes Canada.
