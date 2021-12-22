Supervisor charged with sexually assaulting under age employee in Fergus
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a male supervisor for allegedly sexually assaulting an under age female employee at a business in Fergus.
Wellington OPP said on Nov. 22, they responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a workplace on Tower Street South.
A female youth was the allegedly sexually assaulted by her supervisor while working at the business.
Following an investigation, the 30-year-old man from Milton was charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 as well as sexual interference contrary to the criminal code.
The man is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom at a later date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
