Supervisor of women's shelter near Blind River charged with fraud

Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma have charged the supervisor of the Mississauga First Nation Women's Shelter with fraud and breach of trust.

The 41-year-old woman is accused of using donations for the shelter for her own personal use, OPP said in a news release Thursday.

"The supervisor of the Mississauga First Nation Women's Shelter received donations in the form of gift certificate cards and merchandise from three local businesses in the Town of Blind River and used the donations for personal use," the release said.

Police began investigating March 9, and police said it determined the supervisor received the donations in question between March 1 and May 17.

She is now charged with fraud under $5,000 and criminal breach of trust.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.