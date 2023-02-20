Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada

Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.

“The unauthorized products include prescription-strength vitamin D3 supplements, hormones in capsule and cream format and a sexual enhancement product,” Health Canada said in a news release.

“Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks.”

The stores in question are Paris Natural Foods on Paris Street and Durham Natural Foods on Montrose Avenue in Sudbury.

The unauthorized products could present a range of dangers for consumers, Health Canada said.

“For example, they could contain high-risk ingredients, such as prescription drugs, additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label,” the release said.

“These ingredients could interact with other medications and foods. In addition, these products may not actually contain the active ingredients that consumers would expect them to contain to help maintain and improve their health.”

It’s also important that prescription drugs only be used under the advice and supervision of a health-care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side-effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold with a prescription.

Anyone who has any of the products is urged to return them to a local pharmacy for proper disposal.

“Consult a health-care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns,” the release said.

A look at the products in question:

- Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a controlled substance that can cause higher-than-normal levels of female and male hormones in the body and could increase the risk of prostate, breast, ovarian and other hormone-sensitive cancers. Potential side-effects include serious cardiovascular disease and changes in fertility and sperm production. DHEA should be avoided by individuals with a history of abnormal heart rhythms, blood clotting disorders, liver disease and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

- Progesterone is a prescription drug and can be associated with serious side-effects, particularly in patients at risk of blood clots. Patients who are taking progesterone-containing medications (such as birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy) may be at an increased risk due to their overall progesterone exposure. Health risks from the use of a progesterone cream would likely arise with long term use.

- Vitamin D is considered a prescription drug when taken orally (by mouth) at doses of more than 2,500 International Units (IU) per day. Too much vitamin D can lead to vitamin D "intoxication," which can cause weakness, fatigue, drowsiness, headache, lack of appetite, dry mouth, metallic taste, nausea, vomiting, vertigo, ringing in the ears, lack of coordination, and muscle weakness.

- Pregnant people in particular should not take vitamin D exceeding the daily tolerable upper intake level for adults (4,000 IU). High levels of vitamin D taken during pregnancy can potentially lead to high calcium levels in the pregnant person, which can be associated with risks to the newborn.

- Yohimbine is a prescription drug and should be used only under the supervision of a health-care professional. Yohimbine is derived from yohimbe, a bark extract. The use of yohimbe or yohimbe may result in serious adverse reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure or heart, kidney or liver disease. Side-effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders. It should not be used by people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.