Supply chain issues and inflation impacting a favourite Superbowl snack

For some fans, the big game on Superbowl Sunday isn't complete without a big meal.

But this year, inflation and supply chain shortages could put pressure on the price and availability of a staple snack.

"I know we’ll be sold out," said Karen Reist, owner of Hilltop Acres Poultry. "Probably by Friday we'll be getting calls from restaurants saying 'do you have any chicken wings?'"

Reist has been raising and selling chickens since 1969 and she knows Superbowl Sunday is all about wings.

While in an average week Hilltop Acres Poultry sells around 400 lbs of chicken wings, in the seven days leading up to Superbowl Sunday, Reist estimates they'll go through 1,000 lbs.

Restaurants across the region are also ready to go.

"It'll be nice to have everybody back," said Adam Cole, operator of Kentucky Bourbon & BBQ in Waterloo. "Having them in the restaurant and not just take-out."

But even though the big game will mean big sales, inflation could bite into profits.

According to the Agri-food Analytics Lab at Dalhouse University and the University of Guelph the price of chicken is up about 12 per cent over last year.

"The cost of chicken as a whole has definitely gone up," said Cole, adding the cost to diners hasn't changed.

Meanwhile Kelly Adlys at the Huether Hotel says their prices have increased about $1.50 or so throughout the whole menu.

Back at Hilltop Acres Poultry, Reist estimates the cost of a pound of wings is up 20 cents from last year and 40 cents from two years ago.

Supply chain shortages are also adding pressure.

"It’s not so much the cost it’s actually getting the product," said Cole. "A lot of places are short. They can’t get it. We’ve had to shuffle between suppliers to get us the quantities that we need."

Last summer a shortage of wings saw some businesses pushing other poultry parts, with the popular U.S. chain, Wingstop briefly rebranding to Thighstop.

But local retailers and restaurants say they haven't seen a change in customers' tastes.

"Superbowl weekend is wings," said Reist.