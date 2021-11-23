Supply chain issues delay opening of Popeyes chicken restaurant in Greater Victoria

In the next few weeks, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open its first location on Vancouver Island.

The popular fast-food restaurant had hoped to open its location in Saanich’s Tuscany Village in July. The company had to postpone the opening due to pandemic-related supply chain issues and construction delays.

“We have been working [since] before the pandemic actually looking at this location,” said area manager Bilal Muhabat. “It has been a long time and like for everybody else it has been challenging for us to make everything possible and it took time but finally we are here.”

Muhabat says as a result of the delays in completing the restaurant, the Louisiana-based company has been forced to delay the opening of its first Vancouver Island location on more than one occasion.

“It has been very challenging and there a number of factors that have delayed our opening plans,” said Muhabat. “Delays in construction and the ongoing supply chain issues that the industry is facing right now."

Muhabat says Popeyes chose the site for Greater Victoria’s first fast food restaurant carefully.

“When choosing a new location, Popeyes looks at traffic counts and population density,” said Muhabat. “This location close to the University of Victoria certainly clicks those factors.”

Muhabat is looking at opening as many as five more franchises on Vancouver Island. He says the company hopes to open its second location in Nanaimo in time for Christmas.

“We are looking at opening more locations in Courtenay and Parksville,” said Muhabat. “We are looking at opening more locations in Victoria, possibly in Langford or Colwood.”