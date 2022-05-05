Supply chain issues delays opening of chemotherapy unit at Manitoulin hospital

Renovation and expansion of the emergency department at the Manitoulin Health Centre is being delayed by supply chain issues, the facility said in a news release Thursday.

As a result, work won't be completed until September, a couple of months past the original July date.

"We wish to remind the public there will still be a fully functioning emergency department and you are still encouraged to attend the hospital in the case of an emergency," the release said.

"The overall emergency department renovation and expansion project, including the chemotherapy suite and upgrades to other clinical and non-clinical areas of the hospital, will not be complete until the fall."

Renovations of the chemo department at the Mindemoya site "will allow MHC to maintain pharmacy standards and increase the quality of care and service we provide to our chemotherapy patients," the centre added.

"We recognize these renovations and subsequent change in completion have been, and will continue to be, difficult for our patients, particularly those receiving chemotherapy treatment."

Chemo patients will continue to receive treatment at other sites until the work in Mindemoya is complete.

"We are excited to be able to welcome all our patients back to our newly renovated and expanded emergency department at the Mindemoya site, hopefully in the fall of 2022," the release said.

Paula Fields, president and CEO of MHC, said she appreciates the public's patience as they work through the delays.

"I know it has been difficult at times, but I am confident the end result will all be worth it," Fields is quoted as saying in the release.

"Our new emergency department in Mindemoya will be a state-of-the-art facility providing top-level support to our patients and medical staff."