Support 20 charities in Simcoe County for a chance to win a sportscar worth $108K

Buying a single raffle ticket could turn into a new sportscar and benefit some local charities at the same time.

The grand prize for this year's 22nd annual Wasaga Beach Corvette Lottery is a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Coupe 'Supercar', valued at $108,688.58.

Several charities are participating in this year's fundraiser, including Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka, Habitat For Humanity South Georgian Bay and Collingwood's Hospital.

The Rotary Club of Wasaga Beach is hoping to raise $100,000, and there's still time for you to purchase a ticket.

Buy your ticket for a chance to win a corvette online.

The draw takes place on Monday.