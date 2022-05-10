Support a local cancer centre with an art event in Midland
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
An art auction at the end of this month will support a local cancer centre.
The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) will be hosting an art auction and fundraiser on May 27.
The 'Art for Hope' event will take place at the Midland Cultural Centre at 6 p.m.
This will be the first live, in-person fundraising event that GBCSC has hosted since the pandemic began.
Ten art pieces have been donated for the event, and CTV's Jayne Pritchard will host the art auction.
The evening will be filled with a cocktail hour, live music, a silent auction and an auction.
General admission is $50, and tickets will cost $60 at the door on the day of the event.
Those who are interested in attending can purchase a ticket here.
-
Crown drops case against former IWK Health Centre executive charged in expense scandalThe Crown has dropped its case against a former Halifax children's hospital executive who was charged in an expense scandal involving the hospital's former CEO.
-
Sask. 'close to a breaking point' with lab tech shortageThe Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science says there’s a shortage of lab tech workers in Saskatchewan.
-
Suncor uninterested in selling Petro-Canada, CEO says despite shareholder pressureSuncor Energy Inc. is not interested in selling off its Petro-Canada retail network, the oil giant's chief executive said Tuesday, in spite of pressure from an aggressive activist investor.
-
What to do if a bat is in your house: Health officials give tips after dozens of potential rabies exposures in B.C.Dozens of people needed treatment for possible exposure to rabies from bats last year in one region of British Columbia alone, health officials say.
-
New biking, hiking trails open in LangfordA collection of new hiking and biking trails are now open in Langford, B.C., the city announced Tuesday.
-
House fire displaces family, several pets in Annapolis Valley; Red Cross assistingA family of three has been displaced from their home following an early morning fire in Greenwood Square, N.S.
-
Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald TrumpElon Musk said he will reverse Twitter's permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company.
-
New details released following stabbing in ThornhillPolice are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a stabbing in Thornhill that left a man with serious injuries.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizationsHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a significant drop in hospitalizations.