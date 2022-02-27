Support centre for Black Calgarians and newcomers opens in the city

A new support services facility has opened in Calgary, aiming to fill a need that organizers say many are lacking.

Ruth's House, in southwest Calgary, is a place where Black Calgarians, along with any other Canadian newcomers, can access support, counselling and other resources to help with the challenges of domestic violence.

"Our resources will span across multiple agencies, faith-based groups and African communities in Calgary," officials said in a release.

The group says domestic violence is a huge problem in the community, so that's why more than 50 agencies got together to establish Ruth's House.

"For a new immigrant who is going through domestic violence, it's hard for them to get the help, seek the help or even trust those who are trying to find help for them because they don't understand the system or they are afraid," said Dee Adekugbe, founder of Ruth's House.

"Many immigrants are afraid of authority so, for us, Ruth's House is a bridge for that."

Further information about the facility and its programs can be found online.