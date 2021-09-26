Support for change in location of Streetcar 351
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Unifor’s Windsor Regional Environment Council (WREC) is praising the city for changing its proposed location for Windsor’s oldest street car.
Previously, the city had plans to place streetcar 351 at the foot of Askin Avenue but that wasn’t sitting well with residents in the area because of its size.
After receiving that pushback from the community, a report will now go before council next month recommending the celestial beacon be moved further east on Riverside Drive to Caron Avenue.
WREC, which represents 11 different local unions, commends Mayor Drew Dilkens and city administration for acknowledging the initial site had significant issues and for the willingness to compromise, respecting the public’s opinion.
-
Jansen, Springer homer, Blue Jays beat Twins, keep pressureDanny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Sunday to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race before heading to Toronto for their final homestand.
-
Record number of free trees given away by Ecology Ottawa this yearEcology Ottawa is on track for its largest free tree giveaway in Ottawa history, with more 15,000 trees.
-
Fundraiser aims to help B.C. infant awaiting heart transplant in EdmontonStudents, faculty and community members joined a fundraiser at Vancouver Career College in Abbotsford on Saturday to benefit a baby girl in need of a heart transplant.
-
Disc golf tournament doubles in size after pandemic popularityWinnipeg's best frisbee players, along with a host of newbies, filled Kilcona Park Sunday morning to take part in an annual disc golf tournament.
-
Ottawa Indigenous group looking for a new space for their indoor marketplaceHidden inside where a high school once was is a marketplace, run by Indigenous youth group, Assembly of Seven Generations.
-
Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbingA stabbing in downtown Toronto has sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Volunteers gather to build the Batchewana First Nation teaching lodgeA special structure is going up behind the Anishinabek Discovery Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. A group of volunteers gathered over the weekend to build a teaching lodge, which will serve as a centre for traditional learning.
-
'Honoring Our Children Journey' makes stop in SudburyFour females from a Saskatchewan First Nation passed through Sudbury on Sunday as they bike to Ottawa for their 'Honoring Our Children Journey.'
-
‘It was much more tame than normal’: Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo RegionThousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.