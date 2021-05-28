Support for students coming, Alta. government promises

The premier and education minister are expected to announce support for Alberta students on Friday.

Government officials said Jason Kenney and Adriana LaGrange would "outline new supports for students affected by COVID-19" in an 11 a.m. news conference.

Alberta students returned to classrooms after the long weekend, ending a two-week period of learning at home the government implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There are five weeks left in the school year.

About 150 of Alberta's 590 schools are reporting 10 or more cases of COVID-19. About 200 more are the site of between five and nine cases.

