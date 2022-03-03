Support for Ukraine at candlelight vigil in Timmins

'Glory to Ukraine' and 'Glory to the heroes' were phrases chanted both in Ukrainian and English at Hollinger Park in Timmins Wednesday night.

Dozens in the community gathered to show support for those fighting for safety in Ukraine during Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian Cultural Group of Timmins organized the event for the local Ukrainian community and anyone wishing to show solidarity at the vigil, featuring talks from President Helen Yaschyshyn, MC Orest Lawryniw and Mayor George Pirie.

"Timmins does have a small Ukrainian community and we are all feeling the pain of what is happening," said Yaschyshyn.

"This vigil brings us together and it gives us a chance to lean on each other."

Saint Mary Romanian Orthodox Church priest Father Geonea Orlando Stelian said a prayer for those lost to the invasion, for the safety of those in the line of fire and for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Romania borders Ukraine and was once occupied by the Soviet Union.

Ukrainian newcomer Kyryl Ponomarenko attended the vigil with his wife and friends. They still have immediate family near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, and Ponomarenko said it has been heartbreaking to hear his mother and siblings in distress and fear.

"My mother cries almost every day and my brother tries to support her," he said.

"You can live normally but when you hear the sirens, they go in the basement. It's very difficult for your psychology to understand that at some moment, a bomb will come down and just kill you and destroy everything that you have."

Ponomarenko said it's reassuring to see people in Timmins and all around the country and the globe showing solidarity for Ukraine, denouncing the invasion and donating towards humanitarian aid for the country.

He said this is a battle for sovereignty.

"People want to support me, my family and all Ukrainian people who live there and who continue to fight for the freedom," Ponomarenko said.

"These people fight not only for Ukrainian territory but for the whole world, for the whole world's freedom and democracy."