Support for youth and businesses in Sudbury through the Canada Summer Jobs program

There’s support on the way for young people and businesses in the Sudbury area with just under $4 million promised through the Canada Summer Jobs Program.”

For the Saint Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Val Caron, government support is exactly what they need after a very challenging two years.

“We are very fortunate to be able to get two students, two warehouse workers, who are able to provide a lot of 'bull work' if you want,” said past president Denise Waltenbury.

“The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul members are mostly retired and elderly people, the employees, however, are very young.”

“We are extremely grateful for the Canada Summer Jobs program. It definitely allows us to hire without it having to be too expensive for us. Especially during this pandemic time, the last two years have been very challenging.”

This is the second year the thrift store has taken part in the government funding. Waltenbury said it was as simple as filling out an application.

The Sudbury and Nickel Belt area will benefit from more than $3.8 million from the federal government. That includes nearly 1,200 summer job opportunities between 270 employers, with some of the jobs lasting until February 2022.

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré said he remembers how frustrating it was as a youth, trying to get work experience, but being told you need experience before you get a job.

“So that’s why extending it to late in the fall is really important to make sure that the youth get that experience,” Serré said. “Bottom line is we need to make sure we support our youth. The pandemic has really hurt job prospects."

Currently there is one employee at Saint Vincent De Paul who has been hired through the program, with another one on the way.

Brandon Brown said he helps sort donations, make sure they go through the proper quarantine period, and move items inside the store.

“I enjoy working here and (I) like what I do,” Brown said.

Officials said the funding is catered to what each organization or business needs.

“It depends on the need of the organization and the need of the student, as well,” said Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre. “So if the organization needs four students at four weeks each, they do that. They can have one student for 16 weeks. So it all depends on the flexibility of the amount that is allocated to them.”

Officials said with the ongoing pandemic, the funding and the opportunities provided are essential for youth between ages 15 and 30 years old.