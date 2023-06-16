Support groups prepared to help in wake of Carberry bus crash

Mental health groups are prepared to help people across the province as they grieve lives lost in a tragic bus crash.

As Canada comes to grips with the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 people and injured 10 others in Carberry, Manitoba, support groups are standing by to help.

Suzanne Robertson, the mental health and crisis services director with Klinic in Winnipeg, says they are taking a community approach as it prepares to help.

"It's not just a direct - its periphery,” Robertson said. “The support’s necessary for those that are not immediately impacted. It's still felt and it’s still profound for them."

Robertson says that will look different for everyone.

"We're just essentially preparing the table for them to come to and take what they need. Not everybody's needs or responses are going to be the same."

She is expecting people to come forward asking for support in the days, weeks, and months to come. Klinic says it is prepared to add additional staff to help with the anticipated influx of people looking for help.

Robertson is encouraging people from Dauphin and surrounding areas to call its Manitoba Farm, Rural, & Northern Support Services line. It is also offering drop-in counselling.

HOW TO TALK TO CHILDREN

Kids Help Phone Chief Youth Officer Alisa Simon is asking people not to shy away from having tough conversations with children.

"We have to talk to our kids about what they're seeing, what they are experiencing, what they are talking about at school,” Simon said in an interview.

She says that conversation will depend on the child, their age, and how they are feeling.

"Sometimes people feel numb, sometimes they feel helpless, and sometimes they feel generally scared. For a kid that's really hard."

Simon says that conversation can sometimes be difficult for parents too. She’s recommending parents also reach out to Kids Help Phone if they need support having the conversation. Simon recommends telling children they can call Kids Help Phone, and offering them a private space to have a conversation with the help line.

For those looking for mental health support, Klinic and Kids Help Phone are offering support.

Klinic Crisis Line (24/7)

Phone: (204) 786-8686

Toll-free: 1-888-322-3019

Manitoba Farm, Rural & Northern Support Services (24/7)

Toll-free: 1-866-367-3276 supportline.ca

Manitoba Suicide Prevention & Support Line (24/7)

Toll-free: 1-877-435-7170 reasontolive.ca

Kids Help Phone

Phone 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868