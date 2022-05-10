Support local cancer centre with art event in Midland

An art auction at the end of this month will support a local cancer centre.

The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) will be hosting an art auction and fundraiser on May 27.

The 'Art for Hope' event will take place at the Midland Cultural Centre at 6 p.m.

This will be the first live, in-person fundraising event that GBCSC has hosted since the pandemic began.

Ten art pieces have been donated for the event, and CTV's Jayne Pritchard will host the art auction.

The evening will be filled with a cocktail hour, live music, a silent auction and an auction.

General admission is $50, and tickets will cost $60 at the door on the day of the event.

Those who are interested in attending can purchase a ticket here.