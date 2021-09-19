Support sought for Lethbridge volunteer after life-changing incident

The community has come out in force to help a woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a crash at a Lethbridge charity event last weekend.

Karen Charlesworth Moore was volunteering along with her sisters at the Len Herring Legacy Ride on Sept. 11, setting up a water station, when she was struck by a vehicle on University Drive.

Moore was taken to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance in serious, life-threatening condition.

According to a GoFundMe page built to raise money to support her, Moore suffered a broken pelvis, hand and part of her left leg needed to be amputated.

"Our family can not ever convey with words our deep appreciation for all the love/concern that you have all expressed for Karen," the page reads.

"Many of you have asked what you can do to help her so this 'go fund me' is an option to you but, more importantly, Karen will benefit most by your visits, encouragement, and phone calls in the coming months."

More than $25,000 of its original $12,500 goal has been achieved.