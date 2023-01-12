Support staff, Rainbow board reach tentative agreement

The Rainbow District School Board said Thursday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing about 150 cleaners, custodians and trades employees in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island.

The agreement must still be ratified by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 895 and go to the board of trustees for approval.

If that happens, the deal will be in effect from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2026, aligning with the provincial settlement for this employee group at the central bargaining table.

“Our CUPE staff play a critical role in our schools, keeping them clean and safe,” board chair Bob Clement is quoted as saying in a news release Thursday.

“They not only maintain quality facilities for teaching and learning, they also contribute to school-based sustainability efforts.”

“On behalf of CUPE Local 895, I would like to thank the Rainbow District School Board on reaching a tentative agreement locally for custodial and maintenance employees,” Rob Lisi, president of CUPE Local 895, said in the release.

“We will continue to provide a clean and safe workplace and learning facility for all staff and students.”

This is the first employee group within the board to achieve a new collective agreement centrally and locally. Contracts with all employee groups expired on Aug. 31.

Terms of the collective agreement were not released.