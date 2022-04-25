Support the community with a silent auction and a takeout meal

A Barrie church that continuously serves the community is bringing back a fan-favourite event that involves a silent auction and a meal.

The Collier Street United Church is hosting its 25th 'Silent Auction and Food Extravaganza.'

Proceeds from the auction and the meal will go towards supporting many local programs, including a breakfast for Ryan’s Hope one morning a week.

"We support a number of initiatives and the people in our community," says Laurie Crosson, volunteer at Collier Street United Church.

The church supports various charities in the community and also runs a 12-step program for those struggling with addiction.

"We're part of the community, right, and we really want to make sure that we do our part for our community," Crosson says. "Whether that community is people who are beside our church or whether that community is the people who are in our church."

Over 370 items are up for bids at the auction, including antique furniture, food items, gift certificates and crystal.

People are also encouraged to sign up for a takeout meal, which will be handed out on Sunday, May 1.

Volunteers at the church will be cooking the gourmet pasta meal, which includes meatballs, a specialty salad and pie.

Crosson says it's about bringing the community together again.

"The thing that we've really missed over the last couple of years is the ability to be a community again," Crosson says. "So everyone getting together and putting together a meal for our friends and our congregation and for the people in our community," she adds.

The cost to purchase a meal is $30 per person.

Orders for the meals can be placed online, and biddings for items will be accepted until April 30 at 1 p.m.