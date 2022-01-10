Support the environment by planting tree and shrubbery seedlings this spring
A group is offering northern Simcoe County residents a means to support the local environment this spring by planting a tree or a shrub.
The Severn Sound Environmental Association and several municipalities within northern Simcoe County have teamed up to provide residents with affordable seedlings to plant in early spring.
The annual initiative is open to Oro-Medonte, Midland, Georgian Bay, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tay and Tiny residents.
Participants can choose from a wide range of native species to the area
After purchase, participants will be sent an email with pickup instructions in early April.
The deadline for ordering seedlings is Friday, Jan. 14.
To place a seedling order, email Michelle Hudolin at Severn Sound Environmental Association mhudolin@severnsound.ca or phone 705-534-7283 ext. 202.
