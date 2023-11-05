'Support the veterans': Poppy drive-thru raises funds in Charleswood

Members of the Charleswood Legion were out in full force Sunday, giving away poppies drive-thru style in exchange for donations to help support Canada's veterans.

It was the second Sunday in a row Legion Branch #100 operated its "Poppy Drive-Thru" at its Roblin Blvd. location.

Legion trustee Brian Rodgers says they have given away nearly all their poppy-related stock with less than a week to go until Remembrance Day.

"All our street signs are gone, our lawn signs are all gone, our poppy centre pins, over 300 of them went, so we did really well," said Rodgers, referring to reusable black butterfly pins that can be used to replace the traditional poppy felt centre and pin.

Rodgers said the Charleswood Legion has given away more than 20,000 poppies so far, raising funds for an important cause.

"The funds are used to support the veterans that are in need, whether they're in Deer Lodge other care facilities where they need wheelchairs, things like that," he said.

The money also goes towards funding various Cadets programs and maintaining war monuments around the world.

Rodgers said poppies are still available at many retail locations around Winnipeg, and all schools receive poppies for their students from their local legion.