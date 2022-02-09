Supporters of 'Freedom Convoy' park it on Highway 402

Lambton OPP have closed a portion of westbound Highway 402 in Lambton County Wednesday.

The highway is closed from Forest Road (Highway 21) to Nauvoo Road while about 20 farm vehicles and pick up trucks remain parked and out of their vehicles socializing.

As stated in a news release, “The OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The OPP asks everyone to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience."

Hundreds of transport trucks looking to cross into Michigan were diverted to the Bluewater Bridge Tuesday as anti-mandate protesters continued their blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed in on the matter Wednesday, releasing a statement that reads:

“The ongoing illegal occupation and blockade happening in Ontario must stop. The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country. The damage this is causing to our economy, to people’s jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue.

I have spoken to both Mayor Drew Dilkens [Windsor] and Mayor Mike Bradley [Sarnia] and told them the province is ready to provide any support we can offer.

I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end.”

#LambtonOPP have implemented a closure of westbound Highway 402 at Nauvoo Road to ensure public safety. Please avoid the highway and follow EDR signage for planning your route. Monitor @511Ontario and local media for traffic updates. ^jb pic.twitter.com/8j86d4DT7p

— With files from CTV London's Matt Thompson and Bryan Bicknell