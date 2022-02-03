Supporters of 'Freedom Convoy' slow roll through downtown Aylmer, Ont.

At least 100 vehicles converged on Aylmer, Ont. Thursday afternoon in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.

The convoy included farm tractors, transport trucks but mostly passenger vehicles -- all honking their horns and some with Canadian and American flags.

A few police vehicles could be seen in town to monitor the slow moving vehicles that rolled throughout the county and ended in the downtown core.

The event was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m., travelling westbound on Highway 3 from Culloden Road to Rogers Road, then onto Glencolin Line and then to Highway 73.

The convoy was to make its way through Aylmer's downtown core and end at Conservation Line. It was expected to last approximately three hours.

Police were asking motorists to expect traffic delays and use alternate routes, but around 3 p.m. West Region OPP tweeted that the demonstration had ended.

Local convoy rolls through Aylmer in support of truckers. More than 100 vehicles taking part- mostly passenger vehicles but also a few tractors and trucks. pic.twitter.com/Oa4pMKSNsf

Some residents are not happy with the attention, given the town’s notoriety during the pandemic as the centre of a movement against public health measures.

“I wish they would leave Aylmer alone, we get a lot of bad press about this and most of us are not in favour of it,” said Sandra Nesbitt. “... It’s hurting the businesses in Aylmer and you hear about people that don’t want to shop here and it’s very unfortunate.”

Others had positive things to say about the movement.

“I agree with the freedoms of rights. I’m very proud of the truckers that are taking that step into bringing the rights for the rest of us Canadians,” said Kathleen Collison.

The Freedom Convoy rolled through southwestern Ontario last Thursday, making a pit stop in London before making its way to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19mandates.

Dozens of protesters currently remain there blocking traffic in front of Parliament Hill.

Similar protests are planned this Saturday in Norfolk and Haldimand counties.

— With files from CTV London's Bryan Bicknell