Supporters of Laurentian University demonstrating on Sudbury's Bridge of Nations

'Save Our Sudbury' (SOS) is holding a demonstration Tuesday on the city's Bridge of Nations as Laurentian University's senate prepares to hold an emergency meeting about the fate of the school.

Laurentian declared financial insolvency on Feb. 1 due to more than $300 million in debt.

Through the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) process, the court has ruled that Laurentian is allowed to cut programs and lay off faculty.

On Thursday night, before the long weekend, Laurentian President Robert Haché announced in a letter that the university is terminating its agreement with three federated universities, University of Sudbury, Huntington and Thorneloe. This sent shock waves through the school community leaving students and faculty with much uncertainty.

In a news release sent out Monday night by Reuben Roth, an associate professor in the workplace and labour studies program at Laurentian, Haché's proposed restructuring plan will be discussed in a closed meeting of the school's senate on Tuesday.

The Save Our Sudbury group is asking its supporters to gather for a physically distanced demonstration on Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. with small groups being given staggered start times in order to comply with the current provincial COVID-19 shutdown.

"SOS is demanding that president Haché keep the university federation intact, end the CCAA process, and call on colleges and universities minister Ross Romano to immediately fund Laurentian University," the group said in the news release.

The group blames ongoing underfunding for the current financial crisis at the university and is calling on the Ontario government to increase funding to the institution.

We join @lufappul in solidarity by sending @RossRomanoSSM a letter expressing our concerns that Laurentian's Administration is moving forward with unilateral decisions.



We urge the Minister to act ahead of today's LU Senate vote that will decide its future. #FundLU #onpoli pic.twitter.com/YNGbllN2lh

More to come on this developing story.