Supporters of move to drop councillor from board are silent due to 'social media frenzy,' Regina mayor says

Regina mayor Sandra Masters said there are some who support the move to oust Ward. 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc from the city's safety board who are reluctant to express their support over fears of a potential social media backlash.

"Why they won't speak out against it is actually a little bit about the social media frenzy and the culture of outrage that exists at opposing views, and they don't want to see any of that unleased." Masters said

Masters made the comments on Wednesday during a tense city meeting where councillors voted in favour of removing Leblanc from the Community Safety and Well-being Board.

She was responding to an inquiry from Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens, who asked if any stakeholders had expressed a desire to see Leblanc removed from the safety board — a move that comes after LeBlanc's unsuccessful attempt last year to get the courts to force the city to include enough money to end homelessness in its proposed budget for 2023.

"I have to ask where is this coming from? Is there any voice in the community? Are there any vulnerable populations who have come forward and second-guessed Councillor LeBlancs capacity to advance (their) issues?" Stevens asked.

While Masters answered "yes" to Stevens' questions, she declined to go into specifics when pressed, citing the "hate and vitriol and toxicity that is out there."

As an example, she said Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani's home address had been shared online with a suggestion "folks should jut pop on by before Christmas."

Masters also said a social media post directed at herself had suggested she should be dragged through Regina behind a truck with shackles around her ankles."

Stevens asked if Masters would share the details "in-camera," meaning the information would be provided confidentially with council.

"The answer is no, because I actually have concerns about breaches of confidentiality from council members," Masters responded.

"I will not have folks working back channels and ostracizing or attacking individuals," she said.

Only Leblanc himself and Coun. Stevens voted against removing Leblanc from the committee.

Council will select a replacement for the board seat left vacant by LeBlanc when it next meets on Feb. 22.

With files from CTV News' Donovan Maess.