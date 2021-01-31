On Sunday morning, cars were lined up and decorated with signs, balloons, and even masks to show support to Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

The rally was organized after a group of people took their protest of Dr. Saqib Shahab to his family home.

"I just wanted to see, if I put it out there, how many people would be able to stand up and say thank you to him,” Lorna Kathol, Organizer of the ‘Support Dr. Shahab Rally’ said.

Kathol took to Facebook and created the Support Dr. Shahab Rally group and was shocked by how many people responded.

While the group wanted to show their support for the doctor, they also wanted to abide by provincial guidelines.

"The original intent was to line Albert Street and then I thought that's kind of going against what he's saying about gatherings. In order for us to thank him, we have to thank him in a way that he would appreciate," Kathol said.

Organizers made sure to apply for permits and had police escort their parade around the Legislative building.

"The main purpose is to support Dr. Saqib Shahab and the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the whole team. Everybody, doctors, nurses everybody who's working on the front line and all the measures that the government is taking,” Syed Moazzam, a rally supporter, said.

The main focus of the rally was positive, even with a few protestors opposing the public health order attending.

"Everyone’s entitled to their own opinions and everyone’s entitled to express it and that’s all that I wanted to do. I expected them to be here and they were respectful so that’s all you can ask for, right?" Kathol said.

More than 40 cars participated in the parade, all hoping to make sure Dr. Shahab knows there are many in Saskatchewan who appreciate his work.

“Joined many at today’s #yqr parade incl. colleagues & healthcare workers to show #IStandWithShahab,” Meera, Conway, NDP MLA for Regina-Elphinstone Centre wrote on Twitter.

