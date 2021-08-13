Supporters rally to get 'Trek for Hope' cyclist back on the road after bike stolen

A Quebec man's cross-country fundraising bike ride for cancer nearly came to an unfortunate end after his bike was stolen in Sault Ste. Marie.

Stephen Dartt is raising money for cholangiocarcinoma, an extremely rare form of intestinal cancer he was diagnosed with last May. Dartt said only 13 people are diagnosed annually across Canada.

"I'm just like a 'regular Joe' who wanted to raise money for this type of cancer that I have," Dartt said. "But finding out that there's no research for it, I wanted to make a difference."

Dartt started what he calls his "Trek for Hope" in B.C., along with his wife Marie, who has followed along in their R.V.

He said their experience has been fantastic in every city they've visited and thought that would be the same in the Sault.

"We went to sleep in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday, and left the bike on the camper, and found out yesterday it had been stolen," he said. "It meant a lot to me. It wasn't just a bike, it was a gift from my wife when I received my diagnosis of having cancer."

Dartt admitted he felt defeated and thought about calling off his trek. He put out a post online to his followers and donors notifying them that the bike had been stolen.

And within 24 hours, the Dartt's fortunes turned around.

"Seeing the people come out of the woodwork, donating money on top of money they've already donated to help him get back on a bike, it's been unbelievable," his wife said.

The Dartt's were able to purchase a new bike from a local shop with funds from their followers.

They said they were still processing the community effort and are extremely grateful.

"Stephen has been getting weaker, and yesterday, he hung up his biking outfit and was ready to call it quits," Marie said. "But now, I'm seeing the light coming back in his eyes and saying 'okay, there's still a story that's not finished here.'"

So far, the Dartt's have raised just over $12,000 on their journey and said there's plenty more left to go. He is hoping to finish the ride on Aug. 25. Online updates are posted on their website.