Supporting local: Strathcona festival brings best food and artists together
The best of Strathcona County’s food scene and artists was offered to residents at a festival Sunday afternoon.
Savour Strathcona brought food trucks, independent restaurants, and artists together to celebrate all things local at the Community Centre Agora.
“It’s just great to see any of the community coming out and helping our local businesses,” said Eiblis Doherty, Strathcona County business development and tourism assistant.
“It’s been a tough year and a half for them so it’s nice if we can support local in any way that we can.”
Eiblis said the annual event was pushed from July to September this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and no taste tickets were sold to limit the amount of touchpoints. Instead, food is purchased directly from vendors.
The event wraps up at 7 p.m.
-
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across CanadaSome high-ranking Ontario politicians and prominent health-care organizations are issuing warnings ahead of a number of protests expected to take place at hospitals across Canada today.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 13, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
-
Dancing for a good cause, Zumba takes over Churchill SquareDancers gathered in Churchill Square Sunday to work up a sweat and raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation at the 10th anniversary of Zumbathon.
-
Vigil held for 9-year-old Saskatoon girl killed after being struck by vehicleHealing songs and drums echoed through the streets of Saskatoon’s Mayfair neighbourhood during a candlelight vigil for a nine-year-old girl who was killed while riding her scooter after being struck by a vehicle.
-
'He's an inspiration': Lamont Fire Department celebrates 70 years, honours firefighterThe Lamont Fire Department honoured its longest-serving member Saturday, as the service celebrated its 70-year anniversary.
-
Police investigating stabbing on Winnipeg busOne person is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
-
Concerns for frontline staff on eve of B.C. vaccine card rolloutStarting Monday, proof of vaccination will be required to access most non-essential businesses.
-
Metro Vancouver midwife says divisive culture around vaccines affecting pregnant people's immunization decisionsA Metro Vancouver midwife says that the divisive culture surrounding vaccines is playing a role in pregnant people’s decisions around whether to get immunized against COVID-19.
-
'Limited edition' Calgary Expo 2021 returns after pandemic breakThe Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo wrapped up Sunday after three days of festivities.