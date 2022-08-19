Supporting people living with disabilities

Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin offers a number and programs and services to build skills for people living with physical and mental challenges.

Although it receives some government support right now, it's fundraising to continue offering and expanding that support.

Kim Green has been a volunteer at Sudbury Manitoulin Independent Living for 16 years. She's also a client who is living with physical challenges that are the result of having meningitis at a young age.

"It makes me stronger. It makes me how could I say this? Not forget my disability but it helps it out I guess. They try new things, I try new things," said Kim Green.

Independent Living is holding bake sales bi weekly on Thursday and Fridays along Durham Street. It is a tasty fundraiser to support its programs and services.

"We want to help people with disabilities in fact we don't even ask," said Rob DiMeglio, the executive director of Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin. "You come in there is a membership form and a progress and then there is a group here to help you with peer support. So we help with people that have mental health disabilities, physical disabilities."

Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin has over 300 members.

"There is all kinds of people with disabilities at the centre here, so we are going to keep trying and we are going to keep thriving," said Green.

Right now, Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin is holding a social skills workshop including sessions on healthy relationships, engaging conversation and respect and boundaries.