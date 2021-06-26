Supporting summer tourism with a partnership in Penetanguishene

The Town of Penetanguishene has partnered with the Southern Georgian Bay Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses this summer.

The town is heavily dependent on tourism during the summer, and the initiative will benefit the municipality after a challenging year.

"It's just been a really devastating 15 months for our business community," says Anita Dubeau, Mayor of Penetanguishene. "Whatever we can do to support them, provide promotions for them, we're going to do."

A satellite office will be operating out of the Penetanguishene Town Dock, Tourist Information Centre (TIC).

"We haven't had a physical presence in Penetanguishene for more than 20 years," says Cathy Tait, Chamber General Manager.

Tait says having a full-time office during the summer will enable them to promote their members and the tourism assets in the town.

Full-time staff will distribute marketing materials, provide directions and points of interest for tourists visiting the area.