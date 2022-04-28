Supports available for Sask. producers impacted by severe spring weather

Saskatchewan’s Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is available to help producers who have suffered significant financial losses due to the recent severe spring weather seen in the province.

PDAP can provide financial assistance to producers in eligible areas who have experienced substantial losses or damages to uninsurable property as a result of natural disasters, such as the recent record-breaking blizzards in southeast Saskatchewan.

“Local authorities, such as municipalities, must request designation through the PDAP office to initiate assistance for residents following an extreme weather event,” the province said in a release.

Claims for livestock losses can then be made as long as no coverage for losses is already available through existing insurance or other programs.

Livestock losses have been seen in several municipalities in the southeast because of recent spring snowstorms.

For more information producers can contact PDAP at 1-866-632-4033 or visit its website.

It was also announced on Thursday that the enrollment deadline for AgriStability has been extended without penalty until June 30, 2022.

The extension was made to help producers manage the impact of avian flu, current market disruptions, increased expenses and production challenges currently being faced by many farm operations, the province said.