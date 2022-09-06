Supports in place for victims and families affected by James Smith Cree Nation attacks

In the wake of the tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation and the community of Weldon, organizations in the Queen City and across Canada are providing supports and gathering donations to assist those affected.

The Hope for Wellness Helpline (1-855-242-3310) is available to all Indigenous peoples across Canada. The helpline provides 24 hours a day, seven days a week service by phone or online chat to those in need.

All services are available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway (Anishinaabemowin) as well as Inuktitut.

Also available in Saskatchewan is the Talking Stick app, partially developed by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) as an Indigenous centric anoymous chat platform. The app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Those in the area most affected by the tragedy have access to multiple supports according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The following SHA support lines are available:

Prince Albert and Area Mental Health and Addictions Centralized Intake - 306-765-6055/1-888-765-6055

NE – South (Melfort- Nipawin- Rosthern - Tisdale and Area) Mental Health and Addictions Centralized Intake - 1-833-274-4060

North East Crisis Line (Melfort) 24 hrs - 1-800-611-6349/306-752-9455

In Regina, the Newo-Yetina Friendship Centre is currently collecting donations and non-perishable food items for use in the wakes, funerals and community gatherings at James Smith Cree Nation in the coming days.

Donations can be dropped off at 1635 11th Ave and will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 9 at 4:00 p.m.

Preferred donations include paper plates, napkins, utensils, paper towels, Kleenex, hand soap, bottled water, potatoes, carrots, dry noodles, salt and pepper, coffee, powdered cream, sugar cubes, stir sticks, tea, cups, juice drinks and individually wrapped snack items.

The Centre is not collecting monetary donations at this time. For those interested in donating money, they are asked to reach out directly to the administrators of James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon.

The University of Regina announced on its Facebook page that emergency and mental health supports would be available to students, faculty and staff in the wake of tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation.

The First Nations University of Canada (FNU) has organized several events over the coming days in solidarity with the James Smith Cree Nation.

On Sept. 6 at 12:00 p.m., the FNU’s Northern Campus in Prince Albert will host a smudging ceremony and lunch.

On Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m., the Regina, Saskatoon and Northern campuses are set to host simultaneous candle light and prayer vigils. The Regina Campus vigil will be held on the front lawn of 1 First Nations Way. Free parking is available in lots 11 and 12.

On Sept. 9 at 12:00 p.m., the FNU, University of Regina, Luther College and Campion College will host a prayer gathering for all faiths.

Everyone is welcome to attend all the listed gatherings. Additional patrols and guards will be provided for each gathering at all campuses the FNU noted in its news release.