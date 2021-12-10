Supreme court agrees to hear Greater Sudbury's appeal in 2015 death of woman at worksite

The Supreme Court of Canada will decide whether the City of Greater Sudbury was responsible for the 2015 death of 58-year-old Cecile Paquette.

Paquette was struck and killed by a road grader at a construction site downtown, at the corner of Elgin and Beech streets.

The Ministry of Labour charged the city, as well as the construction company Interpaving Ltd., under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In 2018, Interpaving Ltd. was fined $195,000 for failing to provide a signaller at the worksite. Interpaving had been contracted by the city to complete the project. But the court acquitted the city, ruling it was not the employer on the project.

That decision withstood one appeal, but in April of this year, the Ontario Court of Appeal reversed that decision, ruling the city was an employer and therefore bears responsibility for Paquette's death.

The appeals court said because the Occupational Health and Safety Act is "public welfare legislation," interpreting who is and isn't an employer "should be read liberally and broadly."

And a recent decision defined an employer as "a person who employs workers and secondly, that of one who contracts for the services of workers."

"A person who employs one or more workers is, therefore, an employer for the purposes of the Act and is responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act in the workplace," the appeals court said.

While ruling the city was an employer, the court said there are other defences the city can rely on that should be heard in court. Primarily the "due diligence defence, in which the city would have to show it took reasonable steps to ensure safety at the job site, has yet to be heard in court."

On April 23, the city filed to have Canada's top court hear the case and the Supreme Court of Canada announced Thursday it would hear the case, based on the due diligence defence.

No date has been set as of yet for when the case will be heard.