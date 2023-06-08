Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal application by Christian Joffre Ouellette

An application for appeal by convicted killer Christian Joffre Ouellette was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Ouellette's application came after the Alberta Court of Appeal also upheld his convictions in the shocking Superstore parking lot slayings.

In June, 2020 Ouellette filed an appeal, claiming that evidence was ignored, witnesses potentially tampered with, and his appeal for a stay of charges due to his trial being unreasonably delayed wasn't heard until after his trial was completed.

Ouellette was convicted of first-and second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting deaths of two men in the southeast grocery store parking lot in a drug dispute.

He was also convicted in a 2019 attack on his cellmate at the Calgary Remand Centre, which resulted in a judge adding three years to Ouellette's life sentence.