Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault

Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.

McKnight's request was filed in July after the Alberta Court of Appeal denied him a new trial, finding the four-month-long trial in which he was convicted in 2020 was not unfair.

A jury convicted him of five counts of sexual assault between 2010 and 2016 while he worked as a local nightclub promoter. He was accused of assaulting 13 women in total and of plying victims with alcohol.

McKnight was sentenced to eight years.

He applied to Canada's top court the same day he was denied by the provincial court.

The Crown, which asked for a sentence of more than 22 years, has appealed McKnight's eight-year sentence, calling it "demonstrably unfit."