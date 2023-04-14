iHeartRadio

Supreme Court to rule on Quebec law banning homegrown cannabis


image.jpg
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule today on whether Quebec's ban on growing cannabis plants at home is constitutional. The ruling is in a case first brought before the courts in 2019 by Janick Murray-Hall. Murray-Hall's lawyer argued that Quebec's ban on owning and cultivating plants for personal use is unconstitutional and contradicts the federal cannabis law enacted in 2018.
12