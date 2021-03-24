Supreme Court to rule Thursday on whether carbon tax is constitutional It's make-it-or-break-it time for the federal government's national price on pollution. Efforts increase to keep foreign farm workers protected from COVID-19 this season Temporary foreign workers are in the fields at Barrie Hill Farms, prepping for the upcoming season, and Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health hopes to keep them safe. 'The beginning of Independence Day': Lead physician of Lambton vaccine pilot project Over 800 people in the Central Lambton Family Health Team received vaccines this week, thanks to a pilot project by the Lambton County Health Unit. Ontario budget includes funding for new health care hub at CHEO The Ontario government's Budget 2021, tabled Wednesday afternoon, includes funding for CHEO to construct the new building at its main campus on Smyth Road.