Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Beyond Disability Rehabilitation Network have partnered to bring some laughs to the community with a virtual comedy show.

The show will raise funds to support patient care and programs at both organizations. Special appearances include comedian and actor Dave Coulier and former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty.

“With eight comedians in one action packed virtual show, we can offer an escape from reality that is sure to lift your spirits and tickle your soul. Tickets are selling fast for this year’s event, offering our community a quality comedy show. We are always grateful for the support of everyone who comes together to support our only fundraiser of the year,” Melanie Gardin, board director, Beyond Disabilities Rehabilitation Network, said in a news release "This is the 6th year for this event. We are forced to do it differently but we are excited about how much fun this unique way to put on our show will ultimately be"

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased online. For more information about the show, Linda D’Aloisio can be reached at 519-257-5111 Ext 76922 or email at linda.daloisio@hdgh.org.

"You will be surprised at how much fun you can have while supporting our community in this new safe way" said Bill Marra, executive director, HDGH Foundation. " We have to be creative these days. Fight the Blues with us this coming Blue Monday and enjoy some much needed laughter. It's good for your health and the health of our community."