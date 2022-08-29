Surf's up at Friday Harbour
No waves, no problem.
Electric surfboards have arrived in Innisfil for people to ride around Lake Simcoe.
"All you've got to do to activate the board and to have speed on it, is to press on this here (wrist controller), and you can already hear the board is activated," said an Ecosurf spokesperson.
Ecosurf has set up shop at Friday Harbour and is renting out these futuristic boards that run off a five-hour battery and are capable of reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.
Ecosurf offers three different boards depending on the rider's comfort level.
"It's open to the grand public, so anyone who wants to come try Ecosurf – you don't have to belong to the Friday Harbour resort to get in – there's no extra fee. You can book online and just come and join us here on the beach," said Jessica Hlibchuk, branch owner of Ecosurf Ontario.
The boards are available to rent from Friday Harbour from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The OPP is reminding people that all motorized vessels, including motorized surfboards, must have safety equipment onboard or worn.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Waterloo regionEnvironment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Region of Waterloo.
-
Weekend ER visits drop in Moncton and Saint John after warningNew Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network says its emergency departments in Saint John and Moncton saw a drop in registrations this past weekend, following a warning for people to stay away unless it was life-or-death.
-
Man proposes one year after lifesaving heart transplantWith his new transplanted heart beating to the rhythm of love, Tyler Montgomery, 33, proposed to his girlfriend Keverly Pike at University Hospital, one year after a lifesaving operation.
-
Winnipeg councillor wants different approach to dealing with garbage in parksA Winnipeg city councillor wants the city to trash its current garbage bin strategy and focus on redistributing existing bins and educating the public.
-
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipmentRegina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boostersConcerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
-
Concerns about Labour Day travel after hours-long waits at YVROn the heels of a weekend of lengthy, frustrating delays at Vancouver International Airport, people with Labour Day travel plans are being told to arrive hours early for their flights.
-
Calgary parents, students prepare for back to schoolIf you ask Torin, who was begrudgingly tagging along for back-to-school shopping on Monday, how he feels about heading into a classroom in just a few days, his answer is short.
-
Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifiesThe father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son.