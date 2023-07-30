Surge clinch first place as Stingers defeat Sea Bears in Winnipeg
Calgary had Saturday night off but thanks to a helping hand from the Edmonton Stingers, the Surge clinched first place in the western conference.
The Stingers surged late, using a 26-8 run to defeat the Sea Bears in front of a CEBL record crowd of more than 8,200 fans in Winnipeg, by a final score of 98-86.
They were led by Isiah Osborne, who knocked down three straight three-pointers in the final quarter to swing the momentum in Edmonton's favour.
FOR THREE ��
Tonight’s Target Score Winning Basket
Presented by: @guruenergy #LetsBall pic.twitter.com/CUlIFJU5Su
All five Edmonton starters scored more than 13 points, while Shane Gibson came off the bench to record a team-high 19 points.
Winnipeg's dynamic duo of Teddy Allen and EJ Anosike combined for 57 of Winnipeg's 86 points, Allen scoring 33 and Anosike chipping in with 24.
The victory sets the stage for a rematch in Winnipeg next Friday night, with the winner taking on the Surge at WinSport next Sunday at 7 p.m. MST.
