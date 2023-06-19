Surge crack 90 points for first time in 97-81 victory over Sea Bears

The Calgary Surge celebrated Father's Day with one of their most dominant wins of the year, defeating the Winnipeg Sea Bears 97-81.

Trevon Scott led the way for the Surge with 22 points, as the team had five different players score 12 or more points.

Sean Miller-Moore had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Simi Shittu added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Surge, who broke through the 90-point barrier for the first time all season.

Winnipeg was led by guard Teddy Allen, who had 23 points and seven rebounds, while Chad Posthumus added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Sea Bears.

After Winnipeg came out strong to start the second half, cutting the Surge lead to five, Calgary went on a 7-0 run to build the lead back to double-digits, where it stayed for the rest of the afternoon.

Next up for the Surge is a Wednesday contest against the defending champion Brampton Honey Badgers in southern Ontario.

Next up for the Sea Bears is a Wednesday night game in Vancouver against the Bandits.