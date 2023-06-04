Surge drop first game of season, losing 84-81 to Bandits
Diego Maffia sank a free throw that snapped the Calgary Surge's string of victories at three Saturday night, in a game played at the Langley Events Centre.
After the target score of 84 was triggered with a little over three minutes to play, the Bandits methodically chipped away until Maffia's bucket ended it.
Five Bandits reached double figures, led by Nick Ward with 19. Giorgi Benzhanishvili scored 17, Malcolm Duvivier 14 and Derek Brown Jr, who signed a contract just prior to tipoff, added 12.
Admon Gilder Jr. and Simi Shittu each scored 17 points for Calgary, and Trevor Scott added 11.
The loss dropped the Surge to 3-1 on the season. The victory was the first this season for the Bandits, who improved to 1-2.
Next up for the Surge is a Friday contest against the Ottawa BlackJacks. Game time is 7 p.m.
With 17 points and 17 rebounds, your player of the game, @LanX_Sims��
17 PTS | 17 REBS | 1 AST pic.twitter.com/OgU9xab0mZ
-
