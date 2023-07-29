Surge eliminate Rattlers from playoff contention with 92-89 win
The Calgary Surge kept their hopes of finishing on top of the western conference alive Friday night, defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 92-89.
The win also was good news for the Edmonton Stingers, who clinched a playoff spot after the Rattlers were eliminated from contention.
With the score tied at 89, Stefan Smith nailed a three-pointer to end Saskatchewan's season with a dagger of a shot.
Steffing up to the challenge. ��
Way to wrap up the regular season.
Next stop: PLAYOFFS ‼️#HomeTeam pic.twitter.com/qRd0ZpQwFX
Smith finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Sean Miller-Moore added 16, while Simi Shittu chimed in with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Terry Henderson Jr. also contributed 10 points off the bench for the third straight game.
Justin Wright-Foreman led the Rattlers with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.
If Winnipeg loses to the Stingers Saturday night, Calgary claims top spot and avoids the play-in round.
If Winnipeg wins, Calgary will host the play-in game at WinSport next week against Edmonton.
The Sea Bears and Stingers tip-off at 6 p.m. MST Saturday night.
