Surge hold celebration event for fans at Genesis Centre

Calgary's new pro basketball team hasn't hit the floor yet, but is already gaining hundreds of new fans.

The Calgary Surge held a free home team celebration at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary Thursday evening.

They recently announced the hiring of some top executives, and a title sponsor, and wanted to spread the news that high-level basketball is on its way to the city.

There were contests, prizes, a DJ booth, and fun activities for all ages.

"This event is a dream that we've had for a long period of time," said Surge vice-chairman and president Jason Ribeiro. "This home team celebration was aimed to bring all four corners of the community together, not just to celebrate all that we've achieved together since launching in October, but celebrating community."

"You see kids in here, getting their faces painted, balloon artists, merch, people snagging their merch because they've been waiting so long.

"This is the culmination of a vision that we feel that we had that said this (franchise) has got to be more than basketball."

The Calgary Surge home opener is May 27 at WinSport.