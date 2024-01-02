Surge in break-and-enters in northern Ont. community prompts police warning
There has been a spike in the number of break-and-enters in Elliot Lake, police said Tuesday, and residents should take steps to protect their belongings.
And locals are being warned to be careful not to buy stolen property if it goes up for sale online.
“Over the past several weeks, there have been multiple break-ins reported to police,” East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
“The OPP is asking the public to help keep your neighbourhood safe by reporting suspicious persons, either on foot or in vehicles. Also, be mindful of property being listed and sold on local buy and sell advertisements.”
Steps residents can take to reduce the possibility of being victimized include locking your doors, police said.
“If possible, invest in a security camera system, an alarm system and motion-activated lights,” the release said.
“Engrave your expensive property. Report suspicious people and vehicles.”
More tips on safeguarding your property can be found here.
