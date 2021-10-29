Surge in COVID-19 cases means Sudbury's state of emergency can't be lifted, mayor says

Despite the province's reopening plan, Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said Friday evening the city's state of emergency will stay in place.

"Our Community Control Group has been actively exploring options on when the state of emergency for the City of Greater Sudbury could be lifted," Bigger said in a news release Friday evening.

"Unfortunately, as we have learned from the medical officer of health, Greater Sudbury currently has one of the highest case rates in the province, and in the interest of public safety I cannot lift the state of emergency during this time."

Sudbury currently has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infections in the province, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said this week. Another 34 cases were added Friday, and more than 100 this week alone.

"As Dr. Sutcliffe said, we have not done anything wrong, but we must do more things right," Bigger said.

"Especially as we head into a weekend of Halloween festivities, it is crucial we find ways to celebrate with the health and well-being of our family and friends in mind. If we all commit to doing our part in the coming weeks, I am confident we can once again reduce the number of active cases and resume discussions on lifting the state of emergency."