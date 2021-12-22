Surge in food donations help support local Christmas meal programs

The holiday increase in food donations to local organizations is helping to support local Christmas meal programs, but some organizations are still in need.

With just three days until Christmas, charitable organizations in Regina are working around the clock to make sure no one goes hungry over the holidays.

“It’s going really well,” said Jamiy Moran, program director at the North Central Family Centre about the centre’s Christmas dinners program. “I think so far we’ve served 200 of our 450 meals, so we’re expecting to get all of those out.”

A resident and mother of six told CTV News she’s thankful for the service not just over the holidays – but all year round.

“Yeah, I think they do a lot,” she explained. “If they didn’t help us this Christmas, I know that we would be a lot shorter than we are. Same with a lot of other families here as well.”

Moran says that the centre has done well with donations during the holidays, but could always a few more specific items.

“Yeah, so we’re always looking for non-perishable food items and then winter gear,” she explained. “So outdoor winter clothes a lot of boots in bigger sizes, like adult sizes.”

At Carmichael Outreach, it’s been a month full of busy days. Food and clothing donations have poured in at maximum capacity, but the charity still needs many supplies for its housing division, such as appliances and cooking ware.

“They don’t have any of the stuff they need for their housing clients,” said Aurora Marinari, development coordinator for Carmichael Outreach. “But otherwise, our boutique and our kitchen are completely full for the holidays, we are good to go on those.”

She said that if donors still want to drop off food, they can at the community pantry.

“The community pantry and fridge are just outside our building,” she explained. “It’s got the beautiful Indigenous artwork on it. And so, there’s two doors for the pantry and then the one door is the fridge and freezer.”

Marinari said that she and the others at Carmichael are happy that the community is coming together to support their efforts during this critical time for the less fortunate.

“I think people are learning a lot more and becoming more of the issues that exist in our city,” she said. “I think, wanting to learn and to improve the situation is really wonderful and it says a lot about the people of Regina.”

While many charities in Regina like the North Central Family Centre and Carmichael Outreach are doing mostly well, there are other charitable organizations that are in need of immediate donations.

Carmichael Outreach urges everyone that is able, to donate to Soul Harbour Rescue Centre and the AIDS Program of South Saskatchewan as they currently need donations for their holiday meal programs which will run over the holidays.