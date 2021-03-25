Surge in gun violence and firearm seizures concerns London Police

London police are investigating after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in northeast London Wednesday evening.

'It is quite concerning. We are seeing a number of guns and weapons-related incidents on the streets of London,' says Const. Sandasha Bough with the London Police Service.

Wednesday evening saw the latest incident.

An 18-year-old man arrived at hospital with a gunshot wound he received at 5:40 p.m. on the McNay Drain pathway that connects Kipps Lane to Barker Street.

It’s a popular route for walkers and joggers.

“I ran back there maybe around 5 p.m., but if I was later, I might have run into that mess,” says Jeff Bernard, whose home backs onto the pathway.

Mom of three, Nicole Marques, also worries about what could have been.

“It’s definitely super alarming,” she says. “That’s generally a time we are outside or in the back yard playing before bedtime.”

The pathway reopened Thursday morning after police finished searching for evidence.

Workers in the shopping plaza at 1050 Kipps Lane tell CTV News investigators asked to review exterior security video in their hunt for a suspect.

On Thursday afternoon, police were still limited in what they’d say about London’s latest shooting.

“This individual (with a gunshot wound) is still currently in hospital at this time,” explained Bough. “We can say that members of our Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate.”

The daylight shooting is just the latest in a string of gun-related incidents being reported by London police.

On March 23, a gun was fired into a house on Acton Crescent. No one was injured.

On March 14, police released an image of two possible suspects in an armed robbery involving a handgun.

Also on March 14, officers discovered a gun inside a car during an impaired driving arrest.

And on March 5, an assault-style rifle and flamethrower were seized by police during a drug bust.

While residents on Barker Street feel their neighbourhood is still safe, the rise in gun incidents has opened their eyes to a sobering new reality in London.

“Someone could be walking around that time of day with a G-U-N,” spells Marques to keep her children from worrying.

Barnard checks the lock on his gate which opens up to the pathway.

“It’s almost like Russian roulette, you go out there right now, you’re putting yourself at risk.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting along the McNay Drain to contact them or Crime Stoppers.