Surge in Omicron infections sparks more closures, questions about testing requirements for workers

More businesses are making the difficult decision to temporarily close their doors as more workers are getting sick and going into isolation due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

Even amid a deep freeze workers at Chaeban Ice Cream in South Osborne had been serving up scoops, right up until the pandemic took another bite out of business.

“Last week a few of our staff members tested positive for COVID so we wanted to be safe and we decided to close our store,” said Joseph Chaeban, owner of Chaeban Ice Cream.

Chaeban said in a phone interview the employees are doing well but, as a precaution, he’s temporarily keeping the company’s ice cream shop closed until at least Jan. 10.

It’s one of a growing number of businesses briefly closing their doors and keeping staff home due in part to illnesses among workers and to help limit the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“We wanted to do our part to slow down this curve and we didn’t want our other staff members to get infected as well,” Chaeban said.

In Manitoba, retail stores can operate at full capacity, except in the Southern Health Region, provided businesses ensure two metres of physical distancing.

Restaurants and bars may operate at 50 per cent capacity, with proof of vaccination for sit-down dining but public health officials said some businesses and establishments are choosing to limit their operations even more than required under the public health orders.

“Let’s do a little bit more and people have,” Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, said Wednesday. “Businesses have closed because they see what’s happening.”

Atwal wouldn’t speculate on further restrictions.

The Manitoba government has said businesses are eligible to access help through the province’s paid sick leave program and up to $22 million in funding for those impacted by recent public health orders.

Meantime, the change in testing protocols in Manitoba has some questioning what that may mean for employees if they catch COVID-19.

Public health officials said most symptomatic people will now be sent home with rapid tests, to save PCR testing capacity for more vulnerable groups of people such as those in hospitals, care homes and schools.

Kristen Worbanksi, a Winnipeg-based labour lawyer, said requests from employers, insurance providers and governments for verification of eligibility for benefits and sick leave need to be reasonable. And right now, the requirement for a PCR test may not be practical for employees or individuals to meet.

“If they’re not eligible or able to receive a PCR test in particular circumstances, then that’s not likely to be considered to be a reasonable request,” Worbanski said in a phone interview.

Worbanski said she would expect any such requirements would be modified to meet the change in circumstances.

Chaeban said he’s tried to source rapid tests for his staff but so far hasn’t had any luck. He said despite this latest setback the company is well positioned to survive because its ice cream and cheese products are also sold in other stores and online.

“We were already ready for that,” Chaeban said. “We took our business from a retail location to more of a manufacturing company.”