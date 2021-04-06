'Surge of southerly air': Warm and sunny weather in Windsor forecast

Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures for the next few days.

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 23 C on Tuesday, wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

“We are seeing a surge of southerly air coming up from the Mexican plateau as well as the southern USA and Gulf of Mexico,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Archibald says the region could see a record or two broken on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, there will be a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low 13 C.

On Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 25 C. Wednesday night, cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

As for Thursday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C. Thursday night, showers are in the forecast and a low of 9 C.

Average high this time of year is 11.1C and the average low is 1.2C.